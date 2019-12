Located across 3 outlets in Chennai, K. C. Das is a historic shop that comes all the way from Kolkata selling all kinds of Bengali sweet stuff. Rossogola, rossomalai, chhanar payas, rossomadhuri, rossomanjhari, kala jam, chhanar jilipi - you can hoard on all sorts of delish Bengali sweets here, and not be disappointed.





