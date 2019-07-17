Eat, Travel And Repeat - Check Out The Best Things To Do in Adyar

Set up by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2011, Adyar Eco Park is a protected ecosystem and home to various flora and fauna. From the hustle of the city, this place remains greatly untouched. It is also known as Tholkappia Poonga and houses over 10 species of mammals, 90 species of birds, 25 species of amphibians and reptiles in over 250 acres of land. Although the permission is granted to only some parts of the park to keep the ecosystem undisturbed, you can always go for an early morning or late evening jog around this park or spend some quiet time listening to the coos of birds.

