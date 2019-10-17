Splash Through The Heat Of The Day At These Water Parks In Chennai

A universe for everything thrilling, VGP Universal Kingdom is the biggest amusement park in Chennai and the VGP Aqua Kingdom is all about the water. With all their bounce and swirl, you will be provided with an all-round aquatic experience. You can hit the wave pool or have an adventure in the typhoon tunnel. If you want family time, then you can go to the family rafting or float along the lazy river for a calming time. The ticket prices are INR 600 for adults and INR 550 for kids.

