Splash Through The Heat Of The Day At These Water Parks In Chennai
Kishkinta Theme Park
Family, or friends, there is something for everyone in Kiskinta Theme Park. Located near Tambaram, it is one of the first amusement parks in Chennai covering almost 120 acres of land. It boasts of some splashy rides including roller coasters, slides, Zylone and a Tora Tora. They have a special kids section as well. The tickets for adults cost INR 690 and INR 490 for kids.
MGM Dizziee World
MGM Dizzee World on ECR is one for the dizzy giggly water rides. With their slides and tubes turning and opening into a humongous pool, you will never get enough of the water. They have a giant Ferris wheel and roller coasters too. Amongst their best, is their Dizzee express ride and their water coaster. The ticket for an adult costs INR 699, and it's INR 549 for kids.
Queens Land
Swimming pools and coasters, Queens Land may be located a little away from the city, but that doesn't stop the fun from coming. Apart from various picnic spots and swingers, this place boasts of a variety of water rides as well. They have a peaceful boating session as well along with American Wave Pool and Himalayan Water Ride. The ticket for an adult is INR 550 and for children is INR 450.
VGP Aqua KIngdom
A universe for everything thrilling, VGP Universal Kingdom is the biggest amusement park in Chennai and the VGP Aqua Kingdom is all about the water. With all their bounce and swirl, you will be provided with an all-round aquatic experience. You can hit the wave pool or have an adventure in the typhoon tunnel. If you want family time, then you can go to the family rafting or float along the lazy river for a calming time. The ticket prices are INR 600 for adults and INR 550 for kids.
