Striped Kurtis To Off-Shoulder Tops, This Boutique Is Versatile & We Love It!

Head to Cents and Pence in Adyar, which has some of the best apparel and clothing collections in the city. Even though they've got clothes for men, women, and kids, we love their women's collection which is both versatile and pocket-friendly! At Cents and Pence, you'll find that the clothing collection has been sourced from various parts of the world. From trendy kurtis to chic dresses, you can shop everything under one roof. In the ethnic section, they've got skirts, kurtis, and salwar sets starting INR 250. We like the kurtis which have rustic wooden buttons and nothing but stripes. They have salwar sets for both casual and festive occasions. The off white salwar with golden sequins and a red bandhani dupatta is perfect for a mehendi ceremony or for ethnic day at work. In Western wear, Cents and Pence has crop tops, off-shoulder tops, shorts, tees, and pants. While the collection is pretty good, their ethnic clothes are definitely a winner.