Buy Everything From Curtains To Bed Sheets At This Store

Chennai Curtains in Pondy Bazar (T Nagar) has bedding essentials at pocket-friendly prices. They’re got blankets, pillow covers, cushion covers, sofa covers, and bed sheets made of cotton (perfect for our weather) starting INR 200. What’s awesome about this is the comfort factor as they’re all pure cotton. For the love of Madras checks, check out the blankets with checkered patterns which are minimalist but pretty. If you want linen-based bedding, it can be sourced for you. However, if you don’t like spending too much money on bedding, this store’s merch is great as it’s affordably priced. Here, you can also shop curtains - we like the ones in mild pastel shades. There are many with Madras checks, but curtains come in various patterns and are priced from INR 250. The pink curtains will crate a rustic look if added over French windows. You can purchase curtain fabrics here as well, and if your haggling skills are on point, you can buy a metre starting INR 120.