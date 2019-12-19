Head To This Chettinad Handloom Saree Store And Get Lost In Their Cotton Sarees Which Cost INR 620 Onwards

Okay ladies! We found this hidden gem and we are quite excited about it. For just INR 620 Chettinad Thari offers some plain yet elegant cotton sarees in beautiful pastel colours. We couldn’t stop ourselves from drooling over their Mangalagiri and Kayalvizhi designs which would look perfect for any formal occasion including weddings and poojas. Their Mangalagiri sarees cost INR 1050 onwards while their Kayalvizhi sarees begin at just INR 1038.

They offer some nice and pure Kanchi and soft silk sarees which begin at INR 3900 and come in traditional South Indian Chettinad designs. We absolutely loved the subtle yet bright hues they have to offer and their animal prints and embroideries that cover the pallu. Most of the silk sarees at Chettinad Thari come with intricate and chic border embroidery and zari work. A lot of their sarees also reflect bursts of kannada designs as well, like the parrot or royal elephant designs.

You will also find linen sarees beginning at INR 2190 in sophisticated prints and colours. We found their plain grey linen sarees very elegant and their bright orange saree with a golden border perfect for those parties during the day. All in all Chettinad Thari has quite a classy bunch and we would love to carry their designs in our next formal event!