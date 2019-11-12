Chennai's Beloved Ciclo Cafe Now Has An Online Salad Bar, And We Have All The Deets!

Ciclo Café in Kotturpuram wins for its cycle-themed decor and interesting mix of Indian and Continental dishes, but it is their signature salads that we love the most. Giving in to the popularity of these salads, this cafe now has a salad bar that is exclusively available online, and we couldn't be happier.

Available on Ciclo Life, their online ordering platform, we love that this salad bar lets you customise your salads from scratch. From greens and veggies to toppings, proteins and dressing, you can choose every item that goes into the mix. Yay! Options include a mix of locally-sourced ingredients and imported items spread across leafy veggies like lolo rosa, boiled millets, flat rice noodles, pickled vegetables, fresh fruits, cheese, meats and more. The dressing options, in particular, are quite interesting and range from Cranberry soy, Basil Marinara and Apricot Mustard to Sour Apple Red Chilli and Salsa Couli.

Ciclo Café's salad bar also has a range of premium ingredients spread across the toppings, meat and veggies category like homemade sundried tomato, parmesan bread croutons, sunflower seeds, roasted baby potatoes, taco spiced fish, bacon, Danish feta and more. But if don't want to break your head with too many options, you can also choose from their curated salad menu that features salads like Chickpea and the city, Tangy Tamarind, Kung Foo Noodle Salad, Chicken Tikka salad and more. Prices start from about INR 280.