From Fridges To Dinner Sets, We Found The Coolest Clay Merch At This Store

Located in Purusawakkam, Clay Creations offers an array of clay products. We're not talking about just clay pots and cups, but a full range of kitchenware you would normally need. Plates, spatulas, tawas, handis - they have it all, all sourced from artisans across the country. Our favourite were the fry pans and the tawas. With a fibre-body handle, these can be used for preparing any sort of tempering and for roasting. Priced at around INR 500, these can even be easily cleaned with a sponge. Clay Creations also has cup and saucer sets, water bottles, idly cookers, pressure cookers and curd-setting pots in varying sizes. You can also find painted diyas and night lamp here with geometric patterns to beautifully reflect the light. But what really stole the show for us were their clay fridges. Yes, clay fridges! With a plastic door and two shelves, these can keep your vegetables and fruits fresh for up to a week. No, really. You just have to fill up the water tank that is carved on top of the fridge and keep the whole equipment in a well-ventilated place. Priced at INR 6000, this is truly one of a kind and apparently does the job well. They even have water filters here. How cool is that?!