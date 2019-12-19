Pool, Gym & Spa: Live Out Your Baywatch Fantasy At This Country Club On ECR

Next time you want to unwind and take a road trip, hit up DakshinaChitra, The Crocodile Park, and then check into Country Club Jade Beach Resorts on ECR. Haven’t heard of it? (It is pretty underrated, we don’t blame you.) You must go and here’s why.

First, about the location. Country Club Jade Beach Resort is sea-facing so it’s perfect for sunsets by the beach. Get your beachy vibes on with beers by the ocean and a lit campfire, too. The suites come as single rooms or an attached living room. They are priced from INR 6,000. They have a delux room as well. The dining is an experience by itself and they have three restaurants at your service. The restaurant, Baywatch, is right in the middle of a garden so you can tuck into delicious food and the sounds of chirpy birds while snuggling up with the wind.



Looking for something more private so you can chill with bae? Thottam, with its aesthetic decor and gorgeous ambience, is for you. There’s no unwinding without a spa, so check out Tassha, where you can get soothing massages with the best oils. If you’re always on your A-game even on a holiday, there’s a fitness club with all kinds of gymming equipment and a gigantic pool to soak all your troubles away. The Country Club Jade Beach Resort even has a doctor on call who can come anytime to your room if an emergency were to happen. They also have a banquet hall if you want to host a party with your squad or your colleagues.