Creative Space And A Bohemian Themed Cafe, This Co-Working Space Is Lit

Co-working spaces are the new thing, and The Mayflower in T-Nagar is winning us over with their beautiful pinteresty decor and nerdy vibes. Started by Siressha Madhavi and Tejasvi, this 4,000 sq ft space has a huge backyard, pastel walls, and lots of open space. One of the main attractions to this place is the huge Mayflower tree located in the backyard (the inspiration for the name) with red flowers which blossom only during May in Chennai. As part of The Mayflower, you will find an event space, a cafe that is on its way and WoCo, which is the co-working space. Tired of staring at the computer? Step out and chill on the hammocks and swings that are part of the space. Around 40 people can work on the first floor and 30 on the ground floor. The air-conditioned facility includes WiFi, beverages, free parking, and a lounge room with a TV. But these features are passe. What we are about to tell you will get you all excited. This space is pet-friendly and has a basketball and badminton court as well. So bring your four-legged friend while you work. We love that there's chess, monopoly, and lots of books, too! You can work for 10 hours for INR 799 with access to unlimited beverages and one starter from the cafe. Next comes the event space that has bohemian walls, vintage furniture (sourced from Pondicherry), and eco-friendly decor like jute dream catchers and macrame from local artisans. The space is perfect to host intimate weddings, birthday parties, fitness workshops, concerts, and fashion shows. With rustic backgrounds and natural light, The Mayflower is great for photo shoots, too. You can work out of their Bohemian-themed cafe too. They have American and Italian food at budget prices starting INR 49! Life just got sorted, right?