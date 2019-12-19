Gift Yourself An Art Of Life With Artisan Made Accesories From This Store In Kotturpuram

Tradition comes from the hands of those who have managed to keep it alive for years and counting. Damini store in Kotturpuram is one such place which is almost a decade old and still celebrates the beauty of handmade accessories. The store houses jewellery made out of silver, semi-precious stones, gold plated jewellery, costume jewellery and paper jewellery. All of these are handmade by artisans from villages across Tamil Nadu and Damini provides them with the platform to sell it.

You will find a collection ranging from necklaces, pendants and earrings to clutches, miniature statues and flower pots. Damini's focus remains on making their jewellery which is our favourite section. The selection of so many jhumkas made us want to buy them all! From differently layers ones to the ones made with different materials, it is a jhumka heaven stacked up in a corner with prices starting at INR 100. Do not forget to check out their poppy jhumkas with pretty stone inserts. We also loved their mother of pearl collection which comes with dazzling white neckpieces and bracelets.

If you that love for kemp then they have an entire collection of kemp jewellery starting at INR 500. Our favourite though is their royal collection of Polki malas. Damini also sells handmade clutches made out of the natural fibre. Their purses and clutches made out of jute with stone embroidery will look fab with your sarees. Some clutches even have seashells attached to them! The owner of the shop is a journalist and she has dedicated her life to make the life of these artisans better by providing them with jobs and bring to light their art. We are totally gushing over them!



