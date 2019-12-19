We Found #Awesome Embroidered Mojdis, Kolhapuris & Sneakers At This Footwear Store

Ditch online shopping for once and head to Dawn, a footwear store in - wait for it - T Nagar (where else?!). They’ve got a brilliant collection of footwear for both men and women, and some of them are so rustic, we love it. The wooden kolhapuris for instance, with their simple look and tiny black patters around the sides is for sure a winner. Pair this with ethnic Indian clothes and it’ll look perfect. Dawn also has a collection of peep toes, stilettos, ballerinas, juttis, and wedges with fluffy ribbons to wear on special occasions. Our fave is the tan brown gladiators and white mojaris with embroidered flowers priced from INR 800. Men, don’t feel left out, they’ve got brogues, oxfords, and loafers starting INR 600. We really like the brown Chelsea boots, put them on and walk like you own the place. Visit Dawn footwear store to buy great footwear for every occasion.