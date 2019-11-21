We Found This One Stop Shop For All Your Office And Stationary Needs At OMR

Day To Day, a stationery and office supply store in OMR’s The Marina Mall, is hyper utilitarian as it is loaded with products for all your needs. Located on the lower ground floor, this store has a wide range of folders, files, notebooks, pens, pencils and dairies, making it simply hard to pass when you have stuff to buy. Looking for some office supplies? We found Sheaffer and Parker pens, calculators, computer accessories and external storage devices ranging to 1 TB. You can get your desk neat and organised with folders and style it with cute, quirky smiley bobbleheads too. Numerous memento designs for special occasions and events are also available at Day to Day alongside gifts such as an umbrella, designed as bottles! Keyrings, mugs, sticky notes and smiley stress balls are up for grabs too at prices starting from INR 199. Faber Castle pencils, crayons, sketch pens and paints are aplenty. Satisfy your art needs with good quality drawing pads and sketching pencils in different categories. Good luck choosing a notebook or a dairy, as we saw quite a few with catchy, bright colours. Day to Day even has textured papers available. But what we loved were the plush toys and the sophisticated laptop bags, which were jet black with a silver border. Basic utilities such as staplers, paper clips, markers and shredders are also available. Take your time in this store to not miss what you might really like.