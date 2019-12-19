Turn Up The Drama In Your Casa With Funky Merch From This Online Brand!

Apart from sea-horse and elephant doodles to Indo-cultural designs, Dramadesigns offers a range of products which you can customise with your favorite doodle. Brain child of Deepika Vaishnavi, this brand reflects her love for patterns and innovative prints. Accentuating a mix of whacky, contemporary art mixed with traditional elements, this brand also features its designs on file folders, notebooks and pens!

We loved their throw pillows with a mix of Madhubani and modern art prints. We also had the hots for their quirky mug designs with funny quotes. For all you pathological gifters out there, Dramadesigns also packs gift boxes with customised stationery like file folders and binders (they work with plastic as well as paper based on your requirements), designer pens, 30 to 100-page notebooks and they’ll also throw-in customised T-shirts or hoodies upon request.

Catering to all you home decor enthusiasts, Dramadesigns believes in standing out and helps you make a statement with their pillow covers, coasters and fridge magnets, all carrying their iconic doodles and prints. Their yoga mats and yoga mat bags are also quite avant-garde with colourful, embroidery designs.

