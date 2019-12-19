Beautify Your Place And Spread Some Green Cheer With This Nursery

Co-founded by Kaushik Srinivasan, Gautham Srinivasan, and Priyanka Kaushik, Dream Green can help spread some green positivity in your life. With a ready stock of 10,000 plants, 10,000 ceramic pots, 100 tonnes of potting mix and organic fertilizers, it is the biggest garden and plant centre in Chennai.

From offering ready to pick plants to services like vertical garden setup, corporate gifting, wholesale, return gifting for all occasions, this place does it all. Their plant variety is particularly appealing and extensive with options such as lucky bamboo, indoor and outdoor plants, air-purifying plants, bonsai, cactus and succulents and more. We also found beautiful plant combos, planters and pots and ceramic pot and more at Dream Green. Their snake plants and braided bamboos are our favourites and start from INR 400.

You can also walk into their Green's Garden Mall in Korattur which is the biggest garden centre in Chennai. You can also pick stuff in bulk from them and they can get them delivered to your doorstep on the same day. Pretty cool, right?