Organic Millets To Vegan Soaps: This New Store In Mylapore Sells Only Organic, Zero-Waste Products!

Eco Indian is a brand new store that's just opened on Ranga Road in Mylapore. Yes, it's surprising seeing a fully sustainable store, but Eco Indian is definitely worth checking out as all their merch is sustainable. Let's start with food ('cause obviously), we found organic rice, millet, and oil varieties right from ragi, horse gram, and quinoa to brown rice, groundnut oil, and jowar. These are priced from INR 90 per KG. As you walk into the store, you'll find cloth totes and pouches in eight different sizes. Turn towards the long shelves and you will find, utensils made of cornstarch and areca - plates, spoons, bowls, cups, all starting INR 25. These are perfect if you are going to throw a party. On the other side, you'll find cruelty-free, handmade and vegan bath and body products. Different flavours of soaps (including turmeric, neem, and Tulsi), body butter, hair masks, and face masks starting INR 180. They've got a cute stationery collection with fabric notebooks, plantable pencils, steel, and bamboo straws, starting INR 12. They've got Ecofemme pads as well! You can try their herbal haircare which is for both men and women, and their non-toxic laundry detergent and floor cleaners starting INR 200. They've got traditional soapstone utensils as well as some home decor products, so drop by Eco Indian to shop all-things-sustainable!