Step Up Your Shoe Game With This Snazzy Label

Feel20 is who we're talking about. Flats to pumps, ladies, this label is dishing out some killer shoes to complete your look and add some sass to it. Made in-house, keeping comfort and style in check, the pattern range here will suit every occasion and season. Their bright lilac wedges at 5th Avenue, a lifestyle shop, is what made us discover this awesomesauce label, and boy, are we glad we did!

If flats are what you swear by, Feel20 can add some pizzazz to it and make you enjoy wearing them even more. We particularly loved their solid, white slip-ons that look chic and are super light. Their Rouge collection especially offers some bold and beautiful slip-ons in hues of coral red and Marsala wine colour. We also found stunning block heels in shades of violet, green, crimson and beige. Looking almost contemporary, these can definitely help you make a statement.

Fancy boots? Feel20 has some drool-worthy ones! Those transparent boots that have been rocking the runway of late? You can get them here with nude detailing. We even spotted some wedges shoes here in tan and coffee brown. But if you live for heels, you can go straight for their pumps and stilettoes. Their rose gold signature heels with transparent straps are our fave. You can also shop for pretty, floral kitten heels and bright and popping strap sandals. We even found chunky, metallic heels with broad straps here that can add that retro-chic element to your look. Prices start from about INR 2000.