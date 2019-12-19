OMG! This Chetpet Store Is Flower Goals!

Whether you like gifting flowers or like decking up your abode, head to Floral Hut today! Located in Chetpet this store has flowers of all kinds and for every occasion. Get a bouquet, pack them up in a box, a vase or a bucket. There is no limit to making flowers the stars of every occasion here. As for the flower variety – they have roses, lilies, orchids, carnations, hydrangeas, peonies and more. We particularly loved their carnation offerings as they are available in more than eight shades ranging from pastel green to dual tones of white and purple. Floral Hut also does hampers to go with your flowers. You can pair your bouquet with scented candles of multiple sizes. They even have potpourri packs available in two sizes starting from about INR 450. If you’re looking for floral arrangements for your room or office, Floral Hut does that as well. They also have an extensive collection of artificial flowers, flower stands, trousseau packing items, and bridal bouquet options. They also do car decorations, wedding garlands and party decorations, with basic floral arrangements starting from INR 100. Not just that. Floral Hut also delivers across India and abroad. Now that you know about them, make sure you save their number the next time you need flowers!