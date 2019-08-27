It Is A Shoe Gala In Mylapore's Luz Corner With Footwear Starting As Low As INR 100

Chennai Fashion is the first store that you will across in the complex. You will find some quirky collections here and our favourite was this checkered green and mustard sneakers. Although, the price tag is for INR 600, you can bring it down to INR 500 or lesser easily. Can you imagine the rustic look when you pair it up with plain white tee and jeans? Girls, don't shy away if the shopkeeper tells you its for guys. Our girls look gorgeous in it so you can count on it!