From Badminton To Boxing, Buy Budget Sports Gear Here

We all like a little fitness (and fun) in our lives, and if one of your resolutions for 2019 is to play a sport, kudos! Sports gear can be pretty expensive and if you’re not looking to go overboard with the expense, check out Mahadev Sports in Fathima Plaza. The owner, Mahadev wins points for being warm and helpful. He showed us a bunch of gear and this starts from INR 600. If you’re planning to take up football, volleyball, and basketball, the merch here starts from INR 500. Cricket equipment is most sought-after in Chennai, and knowing that Mahadev Sports has everything from balls (cork, tennis balls) and bats to stumps and helmets. The bats are priced from INR 800. There are tennis bats as well, priced from INR 900. We found brands like Wilson and Donnay. Badminton rackets come in a variety of colours including green, blue, and pink, and are priced from INR 750. If you need to get your old bat restrung, he may be able to do that (depending on the how damaged it is). You can hoard up on light cardio equipment such as skipping ropes, battle ropes, and resistance bands at Mahadev Sports too.