From Yoga Mats To Sports Shoes, This Store Is Here To Make You Fit

You think about catching a quick workout or a yoga sesh, but you don’t have good sports shoes or the joggers. One thing leads to another, and you end up browsing cheesy recipes online. Sounds familiar? Break the pattern and check out RM Sports in Sri Sakthi Plaza to shop all fitness merch on a budget. We found 6/2 sticky and rubber yoga mats starting INR 390. They come in nice bright colours and have 1/8 inch thickness. You will find footballs, basketballs, cricket and badminton gear at RM Sports, too. Looking for sweatpants? They are available in brands like Vega and Ashaway starting INR 700. The kind of shoes you use for indoor and outdoor activities are different, and you'll find them from the brand Kuaike starting INR 500. If you love a splash of colour on your jogging shoes, you’ll find loads of colourful ones here. For senior citizens who want comfortable footwear while walking, they have flats with acupuncture points and are super comfy to walk in. This store can be the one-stop-shop for you to get your workout gear within your budget. No more delaying, head to RM Sports and sweat it out!