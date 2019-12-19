Happiness Is Contagious And This Online Home Bakery Is Spreading It With Some Pretty Cakes

Baking is an art, and this online home baker totally proves it true. Happy Cakes started with the aim of spreading smiles through their bakes and specialises in making decorative cakes! All of their cakes are eggless, and on request, you could even get vegan bakes. Not only the fluffiness and the creaminess of it but it is the decoration that strikes out the most and makes it all the more special. Carving of the fondant looks so real that you would want to think twice before wanting to dig in.

Happy Cakes gives you several base options to choose from - chocolate truffle, black forest, butterscotch, pineapple and strawberry, which start at INR 700. If you want to go for little exotic flavours, then you can opt for red velvet, Ferrero Nutella or Cookies n Cream which start at INR 1000. They even deliver cakes within a day's time, on request.

We loved their H&M bags, and MAC lipsticks carved out of fondant to be placed on a base of chocolate cake. Kids would get sparkly eyes seeing a unicorn-themed cake with waffered horns and rainbow rosettes. It is the tiny details they put in that makes the cake not only more personal but add a hint of reality to it. Orchid or Lavender, you might have to take a sniff to confirm their realness.



