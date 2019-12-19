Drop by Haryana Handloom in T-Nagar and get lost in accessories, bags, and fabric. This store has been around for more than a decade and is filled with budget merch. Coming to the fabrics, you'll find all kinds of bedding here - bed sheets, pillow covers, curtain fabric, and all of this is Rajasthani cotton. The bedding at Haryana Handloom is priced from INR 300 and there's both pocket-friendly and luxe options. The store persons tell us that the high-end ones won't have any shrinkage or fade and the pure cotton bedsheets priced from INR 500 have a 20% discount for the summer. You can shop for women's clothing - kurtis, salwars, palazzos, and all kinds of ethnic wear in fabrics like Georgette and chanderi. As you walk into Haryana Handloom, you'll come across a small section of bags. Here, you can buy everything from cotton slings to pouches. If you've got an eye on artsy bags with hand-painted designs, look no further. We like the bag collection mainly because they're vibrant and colourful. There are several accessories to choose from as well. Our fave are the hand-painted terracotta elephant keychains priced from INR 25. They've also got tiny photo frames, toys, and home decor pieces. Haryana Handloom is definitely worth checking out for budget shoppers.
From Bags & Accessories To Summer Bedding, Shop At Haryana Handloom!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1000
Comments (0)