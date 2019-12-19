From Bags & Accessories To Summer Bedding, Shop At Haryana Handloom!

Drop by Haryana Handloom in T-Nagar and get lost in accessories, bags, and fabric. This store has been around for more than a decade and is filled with budget merch. Coming to the fabrics, you'll find all kinds of bedding here - bed sheets, pillow covers, curtain fabric, and all of this is Rajasthani cotton. The bedding at Haryana Handloom is priced from INR 300 and there's both pocket-friendly and luxe options. The store persons tell us that the high-end ones won't have any shrinkage or fade and the pure cotton bedsheets priced from INR 500 have a 20% discount for the summer. You can shop for women's clothing - kurtis, salwars, palazzos, and all kinds of ethnic wear in fabrics like Georgette and chanderi. As you walk into Haryana Handloom, you'll come across a small section of bags. Here, you can buy everything from cotton slings to pouches. If you've got an eye on artsy bags with hand-painted designs, look no further. We like the bag collection mainly because they're vibrant and colourful. There are several accessories to choose from as well. Our fave are the hand-painted terracotta elephant keychains priced from INR 25. They've also got tiny photo frames, toys, and home decor pieces. Haryana Handloom is definitely worth checking out for budget shoppers.