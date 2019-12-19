With Chennai Chanting The Fitness Mantra, Healthy Chef Will Help You Achieve Your #FitnessGoals!

Whether you are looking for a healthy meal or are on a special keto diet, Maria Priyanka Ravindran from Healthy Chef can help you achieve your fitness goals with her personalised diet plans. It started as a self-experiment when Maria wanted to lose 10 kilos and started preparing healthy food or herself. She lost eight kilos with a no carb and no sugar diet. But the food was so delicious, that it only made sense to turn out to be a business venture. We are only glad that she heard her true calling. Maria then got hooked to the experiments in her kitchen and since then there has been no looking back.

She started with energy bombs which are made with all-things-healthy. She also makes one of a kind, nic-e-creams. Our favourite is the chocolate peanut butter blend with and the yummiest fruits, chia seeds, toasted peanuts, chocolate granola, and dark chocolate slabs. This bowl will take you to the moon and back. It is hard to resist, trust us on this! She also makes them in other flavours like avocado, chocolate peanut butter, and apple crumble.

Other than that she also does keto pizza and lasagne (they taste out of the world and the cheese is to die for). Chinese lovers can also opt for specific options like the cauliflower rice, keto mac, and cheese with cauliflower base. Mushroom butter garlic with zoodles, brinjal sautee, keto butter chicken with cauliflower rice, etc.

The veg meal costs INR 250 and the keto veg meal costs INR 300. For non-vegetarians, the healthy meal costs INR 300 and the keto meal costs INR 350.



All the food talk has got us hungry! Toodles!