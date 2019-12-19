Branded Clothes On A Budget? Check Into This T-Nagar Store And Check Shopping Off Your List!

Looking for a kurti for the summer, or perhaps some formal shirts and pants for office? Find clothing for men, women, and kids all under one roof at Instore in T Nagar. This three-floor store is a shoppers paradise for two reasons: first, it's in the middle of the city and second, so many options and such an elastic price range! In the ground floor, there's menswear. At Instore, you can purchase everything from shirts, pants, and T-shirts to boxers, shorts, and sportswear. Brands like Adidas, Puma, and Tommy Hilfiger are available starting INR 700. On the second floor, you'll find kid's wonderland. Cute frocks, shirts, pants, and tees for kids aged 3-15. We love their ethnic collection: little pairs of veshtis and pavadais priced from INR 400, this floor is always full of excited parents, and now we know why! Ladies, it's a wait, but the third floor is worth it. On your left, you'll find Indian clothing options such as kurtis, palazzos, salwar sets, and long skirts. We loved the long skirts which have a lot of Rajput and Mughal art on them. Our favourite is the pink anke-length cotton skirt with hand-panited Rajput women priced at INR 1,100. On the left, they've got western clothing - jeans, leggings, short tops, sweaters, pants, and shorts. You'll find brands like W, Ginger, and Levi's. Stop by Instore the next time you're in T Nagar and check out their merch!