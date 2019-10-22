Score Chic Accessories At This Tiny Shop In Chennai Citi Centre Mall

Chennai Citi Mall in Mylapore may not be the first place you think of when it comes to shopping now. But you'd be surprised to know that along with the aesthetics of its interiors still being on point, there are a few hidden gems in the mall that might help you score some pretty cool stuff at budget prices. Jass Fashions is one such discovery we made during our visit to this once iconic mall.

An accessories store, Jass Fashions, is loaded with all sorts of lovely jewellery and hair accessories. Feather earrings, chunky statement chokers, hand-woven bracelets, stone-based studs - you can find them all here, hanging from movable racks. The oxidised silver jewellery, in particular, is our fave here with colourful and intricate meenakari work beautifying the jhumkas and the danglers. We even found lovely mirror-work earrings, ear cuffs made with AD stones, crystal hoops and more starting from about INR 100.

Jass Fashions' hair accessories are just as amazing. Pastel coloured hair clutches, quirky buckles with bow and flower detailing, animal-print banana clips, scrunchies, sliders, studded hair combs, cutesy mini clips, tic-tac pins in varying sizes - there's a lot to choose from. You can even find a few gold-based studs, chains with delicate pendants and cutesy keychains here.