Bring The Chill Home With Cool Furniture From This Showroom In Royapettah

This massive furniture store in Royapettah is where you should be if you are planning to set up your digs with some contemporary decor. Jayabharatham Furniture houses a collection that expands across dining table sets and beds, but what caught our attention was their sofa sets. From two-seaters to L-shaped, this store keeps a variety of regular designs your parents will love. They also have a whole collection of funky designs that we want in our living room. They had this really cool elephant pattern, block printed on the sofa's upholstery, which was the reason for us to enter the store in the first place. Jayabharatham Furniture also spoils you for choice when it comes to the different types of wood they use in their merch. From rubberwood to sandalwood, their designs vary and so does the prize. Just for reference, their rubberwood furniture will be more simple and common (although the upholstery may be fun and quirky), while their sandalwood furniture is handcrafted with intricate carvings and temple designs. While at Jayabharatham furniture, you must check out their collection of dining sets too. We loved the glass top table with little pebbles beneath the glass. It looked damn classy. We even liked the simple chestnut wood set with chairs that had cherry blossoms carved into them. It gave off a very Asian vibe.