This Non-Veg Lovers Paradise Is Perfect For Some Good Fast Food On The Go

This little hole in the wall is bang on the main road in Aminjikarai and is always packed. Jojo’s Char-Grill serves up some really good fast food that you can just stop and grab on the run. From grilled barbeque chicken to juicy shawarmas, this restaurant serves up some good munchies we can take home and chug down with that beer.

We highly recommend their stuffed chicken omelette as well as their chicken podimas. We managed to continue to drool even a few minutes after gobbling those. Their keema french fries can be inhaled and you won’t even realize who took the last piece. Jojo’s Char-Grill has an interesting range of tandoori preparations that you must try as well. We adore their Achari Tikka and Malai Kabab, and will neve get bored of those.

Although Jojo’s Char-Grill is a non-veg lovers paradise, it has a few vegetarian options that are mouth-watering too. We love their paneer and veg sheesh kababs which are prepared in a tandoor to add that extra bit of smokey flavour. Their Paneer tikka roll is pretty good too if you like to tickle those tastebuds with some spice.