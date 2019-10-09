Linen Cigarette Pants & Ikat Gowns: This Boutique’s Collection Is Lit

If you love stripes and plaids, visit Kimono boutique in Alwarpet ASAP. They have a versatile cotton collection and you will find many gowns, both for everyday wear and festive occasions. Kimono in Alwarpet has chic gowns, kurtis, and short tops for women in a variety of fabrics like chanderi, linen, muslin, and ikat. Soft colours, pretty pastels and their easy-breezy collections are absolutely drooling worthy. But it is their collection of striped patterns and plaid skirts that got us all excited. Their asymmetric patterns too are one of a kind!

Their kurtis are really comfortable and are made from organic cotton, linen, and chanderi. They are priced from INR 1,000. Kimono’s speciality is their modal collection. Modal is a kind of semi-synthetic fabric that they use to design their kurtis, pants, skirts, etc. Their modal clothing starts from INR 3,000. We also found handloom kurtis and linen cigarette pants, which will go perfectly with a sleeveless top. Go for a regular black coloured pant or perhaps a fluorescent green one to add to the summery effect!

We love the orange and yellow Madras checks dress, which will give you the chic yet cool vibe. All the dyes they use are natural and the fabrics are eco-friendly. We also found dark floral printed tops which you can pair up with jeans and head straight for a party! So, what’s not to love? Head to this store and shop to your heart’s content.