Grills, Kebabs, Pool, Private Tables, This Rooftop Restaurant Is Giving Us Relationship Goals!

Rooftop restaurants are the latest fad. There is one opening almost every other day in the city. We recently set foot into a rooftop restaurant in Park Elanza, a three-star hotel. A swimming pool, private tables with curtains, a view of the city, cocktails, grill, and a cold breeze on your face, La Cabana is great to unwind at. The executive chef of the restaurant, Satyban, has designed the menu that has grills, sizzlers, and kebabs. We started the meal with rumali papad - which is rumali roti cooked slowly till it becomes crispy like papad. The dish is accompanied with mint chutney and onion, tomato salad. The starters were the real showstoppers for us - we had paneer finger fries that was served in cute shot glasses. We followed this by corn tikkis that were delectable and perfect to go with our cocktail. Our main course plate had egg curry, and paneer lababdar served with butter naan (we almost thought it was parotta). La Cabana also has mutton kheema kulcha that goes well with any gravy. Non-vegetarians can rejoice as La Cabana's grilled prawn sauce looks and tastes like a million bucks! The succulent and tangy chicken aka Kakori Murgh Kebab are perfectly grilled and are a speciality at the restaurant. We ended the meal with creamy, soft, and gooey chocolate brownie that was just perfect.