Designer Wear Just Got Affordable And We Can't Keep Calm!

Chennai loves stylish yet comfortable, breezy clothes. We agree and that's why we love what Manjal Couture designs. Started by Vinodini Sekar, they have a wide range of Indian and Indo-Western outfits - from cotton skirts made out of Chettinadu cotton sarees and Madurai sungudi sarees, casual wear like cotton palazzos, jumpsuits, jackets, skirts, tops and dresses. They also have casual and Indian outfits for kids. We particularly liked their kalyani cotton anarkalis and dresses. If you are looking to attend an event check out their chic looking brocade-kalamkari dresses that is perfect for occasions like sangeet and mehendi. Their mother-daughter duo collection is adorbs. Have a brunch date? Pair your black tee and denim with their full button down kurta in arjakh cotton.

Fusion has taken over our lives - be it food or fashion. Manjal sources their fabrics and sarees from across the country directly from the manufacturers. However, cotton, silk, and brocades are their forte. They are also experts at playing around with fabrics and one can see a fusion of these in many of their designs.



Even though Vinodini doesn't have a fashion design background, her passion for designing Indian wear stems from her lifelong relationship with Bharathanatyam. She designs all the clothes that are sold under the label. The women clothes are priced from INR 850, while the kids' clothes start at INR 650.