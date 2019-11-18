Sabha, Saapadu & Sangeetham: The Month Of Margazhi Is Here!

December is here, and that means it's time to hear some of those classic things like ‘enna ragam ma idhu?’, and ‘Bale, bale!’. It’s time to get caught in the swirl of brilliant music and dance performances, rich traditions, and of course the most important of all: suda suda sambar (among various other dishes of course). Wait, are you new to Chennai? Then you probably have no clue what we are talking about. Let us explain what the month of Margazhi is all about and its meaning.

Technically, Margazhi is the Tamil month which starts from mid-December and runs till mid-January. The city celebrates its art to the fullest, with music concerts, dance recitals, and you’ll see all kinds of whacky combos of musicians coming together to create magic on stage.

Concert halls or sabhas as they are famously known buzz with electricity - people of all ages come and go for the art (and the food). Paatis and thatas whisper in hush tones about the names of the ragam and scribble them down on their notepads, Young artists practice their thakadhimi in the middle of the street, and maamis speculate about the sarees and jewellery worn by artists. But these tickets get sold out in no time. So, go online and start booking. Let the magic of Marghazi wash you over! To know more, click here.