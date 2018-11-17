From Nalli Silks To Maal Gaadi, This Brand Makes The Quirkiest Signboards For Iconic Stores

What’s the first thing you notice when you see a store? That’s right, the name - the signboard. Max sign shop, one of the most popular in the business have made signs for many iconic stores like Nalli Silks, The Chennai Silks, Maal Gaadi, and Hard Rock Cafe to name a few.

Max also makes signs for upcoming businesses and small eateries and have over 50 varieties to choose from. They have stainless steel LED letters, which are waterproof and they come with a two-year warranty. Types of letters include resin, acrylic, aluminium, and stainless steel. The signs start from INR 2,000.

Arun, one of the owners of the store, tells us that they design signs for many homes and apartments. If you want a rad sign on your bedroom door or on your wall, you can get that designed. Max has designed compact signs to hang above a bed, like ‘Queen’ and ‘I woke up like this’. Drop by their store in TTK Road to take a look at some funny and quirky signs.