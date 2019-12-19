Foot Smart in Alwarpet has dress shoes, crocs, formal shoes, sports shoes, and sneakers for men. They also have some branded labels at the store.
#HappyFeet: Get Everything From Crocs To Sport Shoes At This Store
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Step in and find derby, oxfords, and loafers in shades of tan brown. The ones without laces start from INR 700. Our fave was a pair of burgundy loafers, they stood out from the shades of black and brown. They also have sports shoes from brands like Wildcraft, Adidas, Sparx, and Fila starting INR 950.
Among the formal shoe section, we also found some classy monks and brogues in plain black colour. Pair them with black trousers and a blue formal shirt and you are ready to slay it at the office. Vintage lovers can check out their tan boots that can be paired with denim and checked shirt for a casual outing. The boots are priced from INR 1,000. Give your feet that cushioned feel with their acupressure shoes. With a plethora of footwear varieties, we recommend this store the next time you are thinking of shoe shopping!
What Could Be Better
We always like a friendly salesperson, but following us and breathing behind our neck is not a great idea!
Pro-Tip
Ladies, don’t be disappointed. There are lots of options for women’s shoes here, but don’t expect stilettos and pumps. There are plenty of flip-flops, sneakers, and casual shoes that you can choose from. Also, there’s a special section just for bags. We found clutches, sling bags and backpacks from brands like Wildcraft and American Tourister.
