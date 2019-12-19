HappyFeet: Get Everything From Crocs To Sport Shoes At This Store

Your look is incomplete without appropriate shoes. Whether it is office, party or a vacation, your footwear can make or break your style quotient. Foot Smart is the one stop shop for all that your feet need! Located on TTk Road, you will find everything from crocs, flip-flops to office shoes here. Besides the usually printed flip-flops, we found a pair of ‘’ CSK flip-flops, original merch from Seven,Dhoni’s store. Yellow fever always gets us excited!

Step in and find derby, oxfords, and loafers in shades of tan brown. The ones without laces start from INR 700. Our fave was a pair of burgundy loafers, they stood out from the shades of black and brown. They also have sports shoes from brands like Wildcraft, Adidas, Sparx, and Fila starting INR 950.

Among the formal shoe section, we also found some classy monks and brogues in plain black colour. Pair them with black trousers and a blue formal shirt and you are ready to slay it at the office. Vintage lovers can check out their tan boots that can be paired with denim and checked shirt for a casual outing. The boots are priced from INR 1,000. Give your feet that cushioned feel with their acupressure shoes. With a plethora of footwear varieties, we recommend this store the next time you are thinking of shoe shopping!