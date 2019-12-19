Kerala-Style Doors Overlooking A Lake, This Event Space Will Take You Back To An Old Tamil Movie

Remember the wedding scene from Dum Dum Dum, with the huge open spaces, antique furniture, and vintage vibes? This event space called Miththam in ECR is inspired by that and is recreating the yaaro yaarodi feel, and we love it. Amritha Jagan, who manages Miththam, which translates to a courtyard, says that her sister’s wedding was the first event held here. Now, they host weddings, birthday parties, photoshoots, and film shoots.

Let’s talk about the house - sprawling across 12,000 sq feet, this place gives you the vibes of an ancestral home and literally feels like jameen parambarai. Downstairs, there is a lawn, a large portico (seats 70 people) with an oonjal, antique Kerala-style door, and a courtyard (accommodates 200 people). There is a dining area, a kitchen, a bedroom, a pooja room, and an artificial pond. The first floor has a beautiful corridor where you can see the courtyard, two bedrooms, a balcony (accommodates 120 people), and a party hall.

The house also has generator backup, AC, attached bathrooms, walk-in dressing area, powder rooms, and parking for 50 cars. The furniture in the house is eco-friendly because most of it is old furniture which has been repolished. Some of the antique furniture has been sourced from different parts of the country like Pondicherry, Chennai, and Gujarat. The space is pet-friendly, too! You can rent the whole house for a day for a wedding at about INR 1,50,000. For photoshoots, Miththam offers packages starting from about INR 25,000 for 12 hours.







