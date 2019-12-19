This Online Jewellery Portal Has Opened Their Brick And Mortar Store And We Are Super Excited!

If jewellery shopping is one of your favourite things to do then we suggest you pay complete attention to what we are going to announce. Mystic Collection, a label well-known for their designer, antique and traditional fashion jewellery for women. We cannot be happier that this online portal now finally has a brick and mortar store that has just opened in T-Nagar. From ethnic, bridal jewellery, and fashion accessories, they have a lot of choices that can confuse you.

Whether you want an accessory for an occasion or for no occasion at all, you will still find something for your taste. From oxidized rings, kundan chandbalis, golden jhumkas, to pearl danglers - they have different sections you can browse through.