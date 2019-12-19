Witness Classical Music And Dance Performances At This Iconic Alwarpet Venue

Chennai’s legendary December season has just begun and what better place to experience it, than at Narada Gana Sabha (NGS). It is iconic for more than one reason; they host some of the best kutcheris during the Margazhi season, have the best sabha food, and thankfully, have good parking space, which is mandatory during this festival.

Founded 60 years ago, this sabha was a much smaller one on VM Street in Mylapore. Later, they moved to The Music Academy (another iconic venue in Chennai). In the 70s, they acquired land on TTK Road and since then have been hosting some of the most iconic concerts and dance recitals at the venue. Narada Gana Sabha has a main hall and a mini hall, both of which have brilliant acoustics and will give you the perfect flavour of Margazhi.

Known for hosting a variety of talents, you can watch a mix of young and upcoming performers share the stage with stalwarts at Narada Gana Sabha. Ask any sabha old timer and they will immediately go on a nostalgic trip about some of the best kutcheris of the late MS Subbulakshmi that took place at the sabha. From the current batch, everyone from Bombay Jayashri, Sudha Ragunathan, TM Krishna to Sanjay Subrahmanyan have given some memorable performance here.

You can also listen to upanyasams and namasankirtanams here regularly. For now, it’s time to flock outside this sabha again and catch the best performances of the year! Remember, the food stall right outside the main hall serves all kinds of munchies and chocolates. And don’t forget to sip on the iconic filter kaapi at Narada Gana Sabha - coffee, art, and culture your Margazhi experience will be complete! Mark your dates on the Margazhi calendar and, don't miss out on some iconic concerts this season!