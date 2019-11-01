Wow Woods! This Online Store Makes One-Of-A-Kind Handcrafted Home Accessories

Wooden furniture is the best when you want to give that rustic look to your space. If you are searching for home decor to adorn your house or to gift, then Narayana Woodworks can customise the most elegant ones for you. Carving, embossing, glittering and even hand painting, they do it all online. They do inlay work along with wooden patchwork too. Their specialisation lies in making wooden boxes that are perfect for packing return gifts. You can get your name carved on them too. Our fave is their basket featuring Goddess Durga's silhouette made out of coloured wood and a handle made out of a rope twister and artificial leaves.

You can even use these boxes as part of your invites. Narayana Woodworks also has boxes and baskets to organise your spoons and forks, and for using as pen stands. You can get them customised according to your need. We are totally digging their superhero line which has various wall hangings, boxes and even decor taking the shape of your favourite hero. It could be the Batman symbol or Iron Man's famous attack pose. The plaques start at INR 200 and boxes from INR 400.

Narayana Woodworks customises furniture as well. They make headboards, chairs and even bookshelves. We love their minimal designs when it comes to book organisers. You can go for the traditional cupboard styled bookshelves or get them to make open book shapes as shelves to creatively organise your books. They can even add quotes and symbols to bed your headboard or frames. You can get that perfect rocking chair or that minimal coffee table or even a foot rester. More than anything, we love their birdhouses which make for perfect garden accessories.