Craving For Nasi Goreng And Roti Canai? Head To This Restaurant In Pondy Bazaar

If you’re craving for authentic Malaysian Indian food, Nasi Kandar Pelita at Pondy Bazaar is the place to head to. A franchise of the famous chain of restaurants present throughout Malaysia, this place offers irresistible Roti Canai (parotta) with Kopi or Teh Tarik and a range of authentic Malaysian and Indian cuisine.

The restaurant is designed like any other Indian place and is quite welcoming. Dive right into the menu to discover specialities such as Satays, Ayam Goreng (Malaysian fried chicken) and the Ketam Goreng. We recommend the Nasi Kandar, the traditional Malaysian dish consisting of steamed rice and curry. Special varieties of Nasi Kandar, are available during the weekends along with other meaty side-dishes. If you’re looking for a more authentic Malaysian experience, order the Roti Canai or Roti Pisang, which is a banana roti.

But, if you’re just hungry and hoping to eat your heart out, simply order the steaming hot Malaysian mutton/chicken biryani. We couldn’t get enough of the mutton biriyani along with the Chicken 65. For veggie loves, Nasi Kanda Pelita offers Nasi Goreng along with a range of vegetarian Chinese and South Indian options. Finally, top your meal off with the Malaysian Kopi or the cold milo.

Nasi Kandar Pelita is the go-to place, if you’re hungry and looking for an awesome meal!

