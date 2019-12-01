Newest Restaurants To Check Out!
Shout Bar & Cafe
A newly opened restobar in Ramapuram, this place has a little something for everyone. Pool table, board games, live music, private dining area, gaming area - it does sound like a total fun paradise. The menu is a mix of Chettinad, Continental and Asian cuisine. We hear there's a separate area for kids to play too and a lounge for adults to party. We cannot wait to check this out.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Kurtosshhh, Besant Nagar
Chennai seems to be loving Hungarian cakes because another joint is in town but with something different to offer. Kurtosshh in Perungudi has now expanded to Besant Nagar, offering a menu filled with creamy and spicy along with some sweet kurtosh. Try their Mexican and Italian flavours with chipotle and olives. They have something called as Langos as well which is a flat deep-fried Hungarian dough base with a creamy centre. They have salads and chimney cakes too.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Kabuki, Nungambakkam
A new Japanese place, Kabuki in Nungambakkam seems to promise an authentic fine dining experience right in the heart of the city. They have private cubicles enclosed by bamboo curtains and suspended bamboo made lights. Nabe rolls, sushi rolls, maki, ramen, katsu curry, natto curry and even yakisoba, you can expect everything here. They have alcohol as well, along with a special combo menu that serves alcohol and starters together.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Mearth Cafe
From pink potato salads to Pina colada smoothie bowls, we're loving the colours and awesome vegan options this new cafe is offering. Located in RA Puram, the setting here is comfy with minimalistic decor. The desserts look decadent too!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Nizam Palace, OMR
As the name suggests, Nizam Palace in OMR is all about Andhra cuisine right from their aromatic biryanis and kebabs to pulao and chaaps. However, it is the ambience that catches your eye. It might not look much from the outside with its squarish yellow building, but the real magic takes place when you enter. With their arched walls, golden lighting, white couches and gold-plated mirrors, you will definitely feel like you're in a palace.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Smoke Hub Barbeque, Velachery
A night out with family couldn't get better than Smoke Hub Barbeque in Velachery. With wide spaces and numerous red leather couches laid for seating, the ambience catches your eye. The best part is that they have a buffet system for lunch and dinner along with live counters for dosas, pasta, pizza and desserts. When you enter, they welcome you with a special drink on the house. They have a gaming and VR area for kids along with a separate menu for them.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Time Square
With quirky, colourful wall art, this new restobar in T Nagar is the place to be this weekend, if you're looking for a change of scene. In addition to Asian and Continental food, there is live music, a pool table and vegan food options too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Undercover, Guindy
A rustic bar in the heart of Guindy, Undercover gives the vibes of some shady places in Ireland where detectives might go to grab a drink. But don't let that fool you! This place has got it all right from imported drinks to bar bites. Their grilled basil chicken is a must-try along with their sheik kebabs. They go well with the whiskey too. It is a calm place with soft music, perfect for catching up after work.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Via Mumbai, Anna Nagar
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Comments (0)