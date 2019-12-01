Newest Restaurants To Check Out!

As the name suggests, Nizam Palace in OMR is all about Andhra cuisine right from their aromatic biryanis and kebabs to pulao and chaaps. However, it is the ambience that catches your eye. It might not look much from the outside with its squarish yellow building, but the real magic takes place when you enter. With their arched walls, golden lighting, white couches and gold-plated mirrors, you will definitely feel like you're in a palace.

