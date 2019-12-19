Off-Beat Beautiful Sunset View Point in Chennai

img-gallery-featured
Parks

ICF Park

Ayanavaram, Chennai
4.1

ICF East Colony, 5th Street, Ayanavaram, Chennai

image-map-default

    Great For

    What Makes It Awesome?

    I recently discovered The ICF park. It is a picturesque little park located on the banks of the ICF lake. This little spot is an extension of the ICF park, with a grass covered ground and trees around. To sit on the green grass on a fine evening and to just witness the sun slowly sinking below the horizon is quite blissful. The roads in this part are also really amazing to take a stroll on. Lined with trees on either side, they're beautiful to look at. This is a quiet and a serene place in Chennai, away from major traffic noises and pollution.

    What Could Be Better?

    Sometimes visitors are not allowed to enter the park's premises, and I'm not sure why. Maybe they're monitoring the place out of concern for people's safety, as this is a lonely remote location. I wish the place could be open at all times.

    Best To Go With?

    Family, Kids, Big Group, Bae

    Parks

    ICF Park

    Ayanavaram, Chennai
    4.1

    ICF East Colony, 5th Street, Ayanavaram, Chennai

    image-map-default