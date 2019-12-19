Off-Beat Beautiful Sunset View Point in Chennai

I recently discovered The ICF park. It is a picturesque little park located on the banks of the ICF lake. This little spot is an extension of the ICF park, with a grass covered ground and trees around. To sit on the green grass on a fine evening and to just witness the sun slowly sinking below the horizon is quite blissful. The roads in this part are also really amazing to take a stroll on. Lined with trees on either side, they're beautiful to look at. This is a quiet and a serene place in Chennai, away from major traffic noises and pollution.