Ride Cabs Faster To IT Hubs From The Station, Thanks To This App

As if Chennai Metro Rail couldn’t get any cooler, they even launched ‘Office Ride’.Through a tie-up with Ford's Corporate Shuttle Feeder Services, this initiative aims to make travelling to IT hubs safer and efficient from metro stations. This service provides vans and cabs to link the major IT hubs in the city, and with the growing traffic during rush hours, we're super glad this initiative is here now.

The easiest way to use this is by downloading the Office Ride app. Type your pick up and drop location and zoom! This service is similar to the feeder vans operating from Alandur for over a year and will make commutes hassle-free at budget prices. With this service, you can get to areas like Guindy and Alandur faster and it's super economical, too.

The Office Ride app offers rides within a six to an eight-kilometre radius of the metro station at a flat fare of INR 10. You can either choose to reserve a seat of your choice and pay in advance or you can swipe your metro card at the end of your ride. This share taxi concept was first launched in Bangalore and we're glad it's in Namma Chennai too for an easier and hassle free commute.