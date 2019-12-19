Find Your Favourite Titles From This Book Store Located In Two Of The Busiest Malls Of Chennai!

Malls are a busy place. The stores are buzzing with customers. There is music playing in the background, people chatting, kids running around, it's nothing less than a carnival. But amidst all this drama, you could still get lost in a book at this book store. Heard of Om Book Store? Located in both VR Mall and Phoenix Marketcity, this quaint book store has racks filled with new books. And Uff, the smell.. we love this place already.

Think of any category you wish and you can find umpteen number of books under that category here. Arts, business, architecture, technology, fiction, kids section, gardening, health, this store has it all. The store is part of Om Books International, one of the largest English language trade publishers in the Indian Subcontinent. Besides books, you can also find CD Rom's and magazines. Find the latest books by your favourite author, or just flip through the pages and feel the magic of the book standing at this store.



Om Book Store is present across various cities also hosts regular book reading sessions. If you're lucky, you can also catch your favourite author and get yourself a signed copy at this store.