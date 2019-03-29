Kayak, Swim & Make Merry At This Hidden Quarry

Feels like it’s time for a weekend getaway, and if you’re looking to stay away from the chaos, drive down to Ottiambakkam quarry located near Navalur and Semmancheri. A one hour ride (29 km) from the city, this quarry is probably namma Chennai’s best-kept secret.

Out here, it’s nature max and the quiet and scenic vibes make it the perfect place to unwind. Also, it’s not close to the city so you can skip the traffic but not too far that you can’t get back in time. Pack up a picnic and head to Ottiambakkam quarry this weekend!

If you want to be active and engage in fun activities, you can swim or kayak here. The depth is around 250 feet, so you need to be well versed with swimming, and if not, you can book a session with surf schools nearby. The instructors will make sure you’re safe and you can learn a new skill as well. We hear that you can learn paddleboard yoga, a quirky form of yoga with Bay Of Life, a surf school. If ocean swimming is too intense for you, head to Ottiambakkam quarry to practice. Chill with a beer, do yoga, or cool off, your weekend plans are sorted.