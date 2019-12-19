A Pocket-Friendly Bakery On The Streets Of Kodaikanal

Pastry Corner: A tiny little bakery on the streets of Kodaikanal serving bread, pastries and natural homemade ice creams from past 25 years in Kodaikanal. Making one of the best Hot Chocolate in town. I can bet you can never get a fresher, divine Butterscotch Cake than here. The plum ice cream here is just heavenly made. The freshest ice cream l have ever eaten. You can taste the fresh pulp of the plums most legitimately and the best part is a scoop of ice cream is just 20 bucks. The super friendly staff always treating you with happy smiles and the menu is super pocket-friendly ranging between 20 - 100 bucks.