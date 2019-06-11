From Organza And Cotton To Linen And Silk, This Store Is Fabrics 101!

Located on Montieth Road, Ridh Fabric Studio is a mecca for all fabric lovers. Spacious and beautifully lit, this place is loaded with all kinds of upholstery and apparel fabrics. Spread mainly across printed, plain and embroidered varieties, these fabrics have been sourced from across the country and can help you design the home or outfit of your dreams. Ladies! From linens to gorgeous tie and dye fabrics, you can choose from an exciting range of options here. Organza, crepe, georgette, cotton, silk, rayon, muslin, chikankari - Ridh has it all. We particularly loved the bright leheriya fabrics here that can make for great sarees and anarkalis. Price for these start from about INR 150/meter. Ridh also has beautiful upaada silk materials that are hit at weddings these days. It also has lovely handwoven designer fabrics with sequins and line work, applique details and even faux fur (so glamourous!) that you can use to design those swirly lehengas and gowns! Guys, there's plenty for you here too. From blended cotton and chikankari materials to Jamawar silk and brocades, you can put together an entire ethnic wardrobe with fabrics from this store. If you're looking for something formal, you must check out the linen at Ridh. Featuring the softest kind of linen, this is perfect for summer and can be used for your shirts and blazers. Price for this starts from INR 750/meter.