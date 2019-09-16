Make Your Space Eco-Friendly With This Online Home Decor Store

Handicrafts always strike a certain artistic cord within, and there is no piece like it anywhere in the world. Strangely enough, this craft knowledge has just been passed from generation to generation through sheer experience and no educational training. Yet, these turn out to be so perfectly beautiful. Rista Handicrafts, an online store, sources such handicrafts from different parts of rural India and by adding a modern touch, it resells them.

Rich in tradition and nature-friendly, Rista Handicrafts specialises in selling handwoven straw, cane and bamboo products. You can get collections of floor lamps, trays, magazine stands, dustbins, cutlery stands, coasters, dish mat, dining mats and floor mats too. Can you imagine having an aesthetically pleasing dustbin that is intricately woven using canes? Because these guys sell some stylish ones. You can find them without artificial colours to give a rustic look to your home, or you could go for multiple-coloured ones. One of our favourite finds was naturally gold, straw-woven tiny ducks which you can buy for just INR 125.

Another one of our picks is their collection of floor lamps. Standing tall, these are perfect to bring attention to the corners of your home. The simple green and gold floor lamp made out of intricately woven Sabai grass get all our ogles. All you have to do is plug and light. It has been sourced for Eastern Odisha. You can get it in brick red, coffee brown and rust colour for just INR 2095. Rista Handicrafts also has stools (muddha), pen stands and even napkin stands. You can add that rustic element to your dining experience with their table runners made out of golden grass!

We totally love these eco-friendly beauties.