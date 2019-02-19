Coin Pouches. Backpacks. Trolleys And More. This Bag Store in Kilpauk Can Be Your Next Sacmate

Tucked in between some biriyani places and vegetable shops, Sahara Bag Mall in Kilpauk is like a hidden bag cave. From school bags and pencil pouches to hand-purses and laptop bags, this store has bags for everyone right from children to adults. Quirky coin pouches in unicorn and flamingo prints, starting from just INR 60 really caught our attention. We also loved their handmade potli bags and clutches that are really trending right now. Starting from INR 350, ladies, these can make for great accessories to go with your Indian outfits. Sahara Bag Mall also has an extensive collection of leather wallets starting from INR 200. These can be found in the basic shades of brown and black and can be purchased in bulk.

For those looking for travelling options, you can choose from a variety of shoulder bags and trolleys from brands like V.I.P., Aristocrat, and Wildcraft. As for children, they have everything from colourful pencil pouches and cutesy wallets to neon-coloured lunch bags and school bags. Starting from INR 150, these can also be purchased in bulk. Sahara Bag Mall also does repairs for all kinds of bags, so the next time you are in need of one or are looking to buy any kind of bag, make sure to add Sahara to your list.