Bag Your Accessories Essentials From This Kiosk At Chennai Citi Centre Mall

Tucked along the right corner of Chennai Citi Centre Mall's ground floor, Sana Collections spoils you with fabulous watches and belts. Brand conscious people, if you don't mind bending your rules a little, you might just bag some cool stuff without shelling out much here. With prices starting from about INR 250, can you really complain? Our eyes first fell on their ceramic, floral printed watch and it looked perfect for summer. We even found analogue watches in a range of colours starting from about INR 300. These can be perfect for treating your little ones who've been after you for getting them a smart watch. Sana Collections also has a lot metallic watches starting from about INR 800. Coming with a six months warranty for the battery, we think it's a good investment. They've got a lot of watches with leather straps, beaded beauties and rexine straps too. Once you're gone checking out the watches at this kiosk, take a look at their sunglasses. Wayfarers, clubmasters, cat eyes, rectangle frames - you can find all kinds of patterns here in matte finish as well as bright and glossy corals. Sana Collections also has a limited collection of denim and leather belts along with cutesy knick-knacks like keychains, earphone cases, toys and more.