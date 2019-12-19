The Food At This Cosy Restaurant Will Leave Your Body, Mind, And Soul Rejuvenated!

For all those of you who haven't been to Santé Spa Cuisine, a restaurant that serves healthy - vegetarian food - with vegan, keto, gluten-free options, you're missing out! Located in Nungambakkam, the decor, the service and the food, of course, will turn into you a Sante loyalist for life! The decor comprises white brick walls with green patches, the neem wood plates, copper glasses, an outdoor seating area, and a bookshelf — definitely a 100 points for that. As for the menu, we will be upfront about it - it's an encyclopedia of sorts. Check with Trivesh Marlecha and Ambika Chowgule, the owners of Santé Spa Cuisine before you select your dishes. We started with their signature Beetroot and Spinach Hommus - that resemble the ice cream from a softy cone. This comes with khakhra. Yes, however odd this may seem - the dish is killer. Next, we tried their Southern Spices Low Fat Cottage Cheese Saute that comes with watermelon chutney. Sweet, tangy with the tender paneer, this one was a treat to our tastebuds. The salads at Santé Spa Cuisine are a must-try. We recommend their Spaghetti Of Vegetable (super fresh and organic) which comes with pickled raw mango vinaigrette and fenugreek leaves. If quinoa appeals to your taste buds - go with the Mediterranean Quinoa. The best part about the salad bowls is that they don't fill you up. When it comes to veggies - the more, the merrier. We got a half-n-half pizza with Farm Fresh and Verde - both of which came with ragi base. The next time you want to have junk (read healthy) you know where to go! Post-pizza, we went with Thai Curried Vegetables - the rice of which is Kerala brown rice. The curry is miso coconut cream. This one is gluten-free and vegan, and is super tasty! Finish the meal with Salted Caramel Mud Cake - this one with all its rich, gooey chocolate will leave you dizzy (in a good way). Also, try their Chocolate Matcha Truffles - little balls of joy! We would need a few more visits to try all that there is on the menu. Trivesh also tells us that most of the ingredients come from Chennai, but some are also sourced from different parts of the country.